OVP'S PRIDE MONTH GIFT-GIVING

LOOK: In honor of 2024 Pride Month, the Office of the Vice President (OVP) held a gift-giving activity on Friday, 7 June 2024. A total of 1,000 gift packs were distributed to indigent LGBTQIA+ individuals at Amlac Covered Court, Barangay Payatas B, in Quezon City. | via Analy Labor