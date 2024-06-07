Leaky Starliner puts crew aboard ISS

A Boeing Starliner capsule carrying its first-ever astronauts docked with the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday after overcoming unexpected challenges arising from thruster malfunctions and helium leaks.

The spaceship dubbed “Calypso” rendezvoused with the orbital lab at 1:34 pm ET (1734 GMT) over the southern Indian Ocean, allowing crewmates Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams to enter a while later.

“We’re ready to get to work,” declared Wilmore, while Williams performed a little dance to celebrate the arrival, the third stay aboard the ISS for both of the ex-Navy test pilots.

Docking was delayed by more than an hour after some of Starliner’s thrusters that provide fine maneuvering initially failed to kick in, forcing the astronauts to perform a “hot fire” to activate them.

“I would say Starliner made us work a little harder to get docked,” Steve Stich, program manager for NASA’s Commercial Crew Program, later told reporters, explaining that ground teams now had to work to understand the issues that had emerged during flight.

Wilmore and Williams are the first crew to fly Starliner, which Boeing and NASA are hoping to certify for regular rides to the ISS — a role SpaceX has been fulfilling for the past four years.

The spaceship blasted off from Florida atop a United Launch Alliance Altas V rocket on Wednesday following years of delays and safety scares — as well as two recently aborted launch attempts that came as astronauts were already strapped in and ready to go.