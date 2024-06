VIDEOS

'Barbaric and inhumane behavior'

WATCH: China Coast Guard vessels and boats blocked and even rammed the Philippine boats with soldiers onboard conducting a medical evacuation of a sick navy crew stationed at the BRP Sierra Madre outpost in Ayungin Shoal within the West Philippine Sea on 19 May. PCG spokesperson for the WPS, Commodore Jay Tarriela, described the CCG's action as "barbaric and inhumane behavior.” | via Lade Kabagani (Video courtesy of the Philippine Coast Guard)