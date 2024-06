VIDEOS

LAOAG CITY COUNCIL TO GRANT AMNESTY TO COLORUM TRICYCLES

WATCH: In an exclusive interview with City Councilor Bryan Alcid of Laoag City on Wednesday, he said that Laoag has 4,800 tricycle franchisees but there were some drivers who have been operating without a franchise. He said the city council will grant a one time amnesty that will run for 60 days for those who has not yet renewed their franchise. | via Jasper Dawang