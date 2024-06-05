Father’s Day eats

Bold and flavorful
For a hassle-free celebration on dad’s special day, Pizza Hut is now taking orders for Father’s Day in advance.
Place your order anytime until 15 June for pick-up and delivery orders worth P1,100 and up (excluding delivery charge). Orders will be delivered on 16 June not later than 5 p.m.
Order ahead of time for your celebration on Father’s Day and you’ll get six pieces of WingStreet Buffalo wings for free with a minimum order of P1,100 (excluding delivery charge).
What’s more, Pizza Hut has also cooked up the Hut Picks for Dad combos, three irresistible sets to make Father’s Day celebration extra flavorful until 24 June.
Throw dad a small yet satisfying pizza party with the Hut Meal for four set, priced at P1,499. It comes with one large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza (in your choice of either Pan Pizza or Mega Crunch Pizza), one large Spaghetti Bolognese, eight pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery.
If a champion’s feast for pops is what you want, there’s the Hut Meal for six to eight set, priced at P2,299. It comes with one large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza (in your choice of either Pan Pizza or Mega Crunch Pizza), one large Pepperoni and Mushroom Panalo Pan Pizza, one large Spaghetti Bolognese, six pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings and six pieces of WingStreet Honey Barbecue wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery.
Finally, if your dad is really craving pizza, there’s the Triple Hut Treat. It comes with one Pan Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, one Mega Crunch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza and one stuffed crust Hawaiian Supreme Pizza, all for just P999 for regular and P1,499 for large.
Pizza Hut’s Hut Picks for Dad combos are available for dine-in and takeout orders in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide; and for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph and the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices. You can also order via Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and Foodpanda (prices may vary).
Tradition of fine chocolate
Experience the Italian art of living in the heart of Manila with Venchi’s exquisite chocolates and gelato.
SSI Group Inc. (“SSI Group”), in partnership with Venchi S.p.A., carves out Venchi’s expansion in the SEA region as the world-renowned Italian chocolatier and gelato maker is set to open its first store in the Philippines.
Founded in 1878, Venchi has a storied history of crafting exceptional chocolates and gelato. Each creation is a testament to the brand’s dedication to quality, using the finest natural ingredients and traditional Italian techniques.
As part of Venchi’s ambitious expansion into Asia, where the appetite for premium, high-quality confections is growing, the brand is slated to make its country launch in 2024. Its first shop is set to be located in Central Square Mall in Bonifacio Global City.
Staying true to its Italian heritage and masterful craftsmanship of chocolate and gelato, Venchi Philippines will feature its original recipes including its hazelnut-based chocolate and gelato, the indulgent and best-selling product -—Chocoviar, as well as its low sugar varieties.
Italian style
Treat dad to a memorable Father’s Day experience at Venice Grand Canal Mall, the premier Megaworld Lifestyle Mall in the heart of McKinley Hill.
This Italian-inspired destination offers a perfect blend of delicious dining options and photo-worthy moments for the whole family.
Start your day with a delightful breakfast from this established Malaysian brand. Choose from their healthy noodle dishes and aromatic coffee selections — a perfect way to bond with dad in the morning.
Serve a classic American breakfast experience for Father’s Day. Let dads indulge in pancakes, rice meals, or delicious desserts. Opt for the New Orleans Pork Chop or the Pork and Beef Curry — both are sure to satisfy dad’s food cravings.
Plan a family feast at Crustasia whether you choose the all-you-can-eat buffet or a set menu, Crustasia offers a satisfying and delicious selection of Asian seafood dishes perfect for celebrating Dad.
Make Father’s Day extra special with a romantic gondola ride after a delicious Italian dinner at Ponte Rialto. Share their flavorful pizzas like Quattro Formaggi or choose a satisfying course meal. Then, embark on a memorable Venice Grand Canal adventure together.