Father’s Day eats

Bold and flavorful

For a hassle-free celebration on dad’s special day, Pizza Hut is now taking orders for Father’s Day in advance.

Place your order anytime until 15 June for pick-up and delivery orders worth P1,100 and up (excluding delivery charge). Orders will be delivered on 16 June not later than 5 p.m.

Order ahead of time for your celebration on Father’s Day and you’ll get six pieces of WingStreet Buffalo wings for free with a minimum order of P1,100 (excluding delivery charge).

What’s more, Pizza Hut has also cooked up the Hut Picks for Dad combos, three irresistible sets to make Father’s Day celebration extra flavorful until 24 June.

Throw dad a small yet satisfying pizza party with the Hut Meal for four set, priced at P1,499. It comes with one large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza (in your choice of either Pan Pizza or Mega Crunch Pizza), one large Spaghetti Bolognese, eight pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery.

If a champion’s feast for pops is what you want, there’s the Hut Meal for six to eight set, priced at P2,299. It comes with one large Philly Cheesesteak Pizza (in your choice of either Pan Pizza or Mega Crunch Pizza), one large Pepperoni and Mushroom Panalo Pan Pizza, one large Spaghetti Bolognese, six pieces of WingStreet Garlic Parmesan wings and six pieces of WingStreet Honey Barbecue wings, and either one Pepsi Pitcher for dine-in orders or one Pepsi 1.5L for delivery.

Finally, if your dad is really craving pizza, there’s the Triple Hut Treat. It comes with one Pan Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza, one Mega Crunch Philly Cheesesteak Pizza and one stuffed crust Hawaiian Supreme Pizza, all for just P999 for regular and P1,499 for large.

Pizza Hut’s Hut Picks for Dad combos are available for dine-in and takeout orders in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide; and for delivery via the 8911-1111 hotline, www.pizzahut.com.ph and the Pizza Hut mobile app, available for Android and iOS devices. You can also order via Pizza Hut’s official delivery partners GrabFood and Foodpanda (prices may vary).