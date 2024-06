LATEST

AGRI LOANS VIA APP

Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) and Agrilever, a provider of Israeli-designed mobile app for farmers, have partnered to provide agricultural loans to small-scale farmers. Agrilever co-founder Arthur Yap explains how the app provides information on farm production and ensures profits of farmers, while BPI Direct BanKo president Rodolfo Mabiasen shares how the bank reaches out to farmers to help them acquire funds to boost their harvests. | via Kathryn Jose