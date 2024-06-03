Eight aspiring playwrights named Virgin Labfest Writing Fellows

After intensive deliberations, the Virgin Labfest (VLF) Writing Fellowship Program of the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) reveals eight fellows who will be joining the two-week training workshop slated for 18 to 30 June.

The budding playwrights are Andrei Michaela Corre, Lance Romulus Dayrit, Jeremi Flores, Ivan Jon Gentolizo, Chris Joseph Junio, Roel Rocky Pepito, Athina Melinette Tirones and Philomena Yap.

Every year, the VLF Writing Fellowship Program calls for aspiring playwrights who are brave enough to learn the best from the best. Award-winning playwright Glenn Mas will once again guide the accepted fellows in their dramatic writing journey. For two weeks, the participants will learn the fundamentals of playwriting, as well as the different aspects of theater production. They will have opportunities to interact and converse with the featured playwrights of VLF 19: Pintog, and industry leaders.

Following the CCP’s desire to guide young aspiring playwrights in finding their artistic voices, the VLF Writing Fellowship Program will host lectures, script critiquing, writing sessions, and interactions with renowned playwrights and directors. The fellowship program will culminate with the Fellowship Showcase to be directed by CCP artistic director Dennis N. Marasigan, on 30 June, 5 p.m. at the Bulwagang Roberto Chabet, third floor of Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez. The showcase features stage readings of the writing fellows’ final outputs.