National Gallery Singapore’s newest outdoor installation

National Gallery Singapore will present its newest outdoor installation, “Glisten,” by New Zealander artist Lisa Reihana.

At three meters tall, the striking large-scale kinetic mural reacts and responds playfully to its surrounding natural environment, with thousands of shimmer discs reflecting sunlight, and accompanying soundscapes of wind chimes. Visitors of all ages are welcome to experience the celebratory and joyful nature of the artwork, set against the beautiful backdrop of the gallery’s roof garden.

Drawing on the intricate indigenous weaving traditions of Southeast Asian songket and Māori tāniko patterns, “Glisten” pays homage to the traditions, labor and pivotal roles of songket and tāniko’s women weavers. This marks Reihana’s first solo presentation in Southeast Asia and the seventh edition of the Gallery’s Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Commission.

Glisten will be at the Ng Teng Fong Roof Garden Gallery, Level 5, National Gallery Singapore, from 14 June 2024 to 30 March 2025. For more information, visit www.nationalgallery.sg.