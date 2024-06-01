The summer sound of SB19 x Apl.de.Ap

The ecstatic dance-pop track serves as SB19’s follow-up to their recently released bop “Moonlight,” featuring Ian Asher and Terry Zhong.

After setting the dancefloor on fire with the euphoric banger “Moonlight,” SB19 returns with another monumental collaboration featuring Filipino-American hip-hop superstar Apl.de.Ap.

The two powerhouse icons take Filipino music artistry to the next level with the release of “Ready,” a shiny club number that captures the sound of summer effortlessly regardless of the season.

Going extremely hard with bombastic beats and exciting sonic builds, the track finds SB19 and Apl.de.Ap concocting a confident bop with global appeal and strong crossover potential.

Keith Harris, a longtime collaborator of the Black Eyed Peas, produced the song. According to Apl.de.Ap, Harris did an amazing job blending pop music influences with electronic music elements, dance music, and Afrobeats.

The resident BEP rapper also penned “Ready” with Jean-Baptiste, Vince Nantes, and Denzel.

SB19’s very own Pablo and Josue (Radkidz), on the other hand, contributed to the production of the track, adding final touches and subtle sonic elements. With party-starting vocals gliding atop carefully structured production, “Ready” highlights the individual strengths of both SB19 and Apl.de.Ap while nurturing their chemistry with pure, instinctive joy.

“We never got the chance to record together in a single booth, but Apl.de.Ap was such a great guy to work with,” shares SB19’s Justin. “It’s an honor to collaborate with a global superstar of his caliber. We’ve learned so much from his generosity and creative feedback.”

SB19’s Stell was also ecstatic about sharing how game-changing the entire experience was. “It was something new for the group. We appreciate the chance to delve into new genres and production styles that come with unfamiliar territory. But with Apl.de.Ap at the helm of the creative process, we’re just blessed to take on this assignment. It’s not every day that you get to work with an artist you look up to.”

SB19 and Apl.de.Ap’s “Ready” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.