LATEST

ONE LAST SANTACRUZAN

WATCH: The Malacañang Palace Complex in Manila, Jose P. Laurel Street in particular, saw a procession of the participating girls and ladies in their finest Santacruzan gowns on Saturday, 1 June 2024. The month of May is dedicated traditionally to the historical and religious beauty contest of Santacruzan, celebrated lavishly that pays tribute to Queen Helena, the mother of Constantine the Great, and her quest for the True Cross. | video by Yummie Dingding