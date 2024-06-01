Okada Foundation receives Red Cross’ ‘Most Outstanding Humanitarian Award’ for COVID-19 response

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) presented the Okada Foundation, Inc. (OFI) with the “The Most Outstanding Humanitarian” Award for its efforts in supporting the country’s COVID-19 pandemic response.

The award cited OFI’s “unwavering support to communities affected by the pandemic”, and added that the foundation’s selfless contributions were instrumental in strengthening public health response, and a key enabler in helping the Philippine Red Cross to provide vital and life-saving assistance to those most in need.

OFI President James Lorenzana and Board Trustee Kenji Sugiyama received the award on behalf of the organization.

“The core values of the Okada foundation are deeply intertwined with those of the Philippine Red Cross. It is thus such an honor and privilege to be recognized among other organizations and individuals for their outstanding compassion and work,” said Lorenzana.

Since 2020, OFI has pledged and granted more than P280 million worth of donations to healthcare institutions, LGUs, and communities to bolster their COVID-19 response and recovery efforts.

It can be recalled that the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic was marked with overcrowded hospitals and overworked frontliners. OFI immediately pledged a total of P50 million worth of donations between the Lung Center of the Philippines and Philippine Heart Center. This was followed by another P30 million donation to the Philippine Red Cross.

Succeeding healthcare initiatives by OFI also included relief assistance worth P200 million across several regions including Cordillera Administrative Region and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

“We welcome the Philippine Red Cross’ recognition of the Most Outstanding Humanitarian Award as a validation of the path we are taking,” Lorenzana underscored. “This serves as a huge inspiration for us to take bigger strides in the projects we have planned for the future,” he concluded.