Next Gen has arrived

Eastwood City is excited to announce the launch of its “Eastwood Next Gen” kick-off concert. This highly anticipated event, set for 15 June 2024, promises a night of unforgettable music and entertainment featuring some of today’s most talented artists.

The concert will showcase performances by YGIG, YARA, Syd Hartha, Will Mikhael, and the main event of the evening highlighted by SUD, the beloved band known for their signature alternative rock sound.

This event reaffirms Eastwood City’s commitment to providing top-notch entertainment, dining, and retail experiences. As Quezon City’s premier destination, Eastwood City consistently sets the standard for urban entertainment, earning its moniker as the Entertainment Capital of Quezon City.

Eastwood City is celebrated for its innovative offerings, such as the newly launched SuperPark, an indoor activity park designed for all ages. Additionally, the mall is recognized as the pet-friendliest mall in the Philippines, hosting popular events like the annual Pet Blessing, which welcomes pets to join in the community’s festivities.

“We are thrilled to host the ‘Eastwood Next Gen’ kick-off concert, showcasing our dedication to being the premier hub for entertainment in Quezon City. Our patrons can always expect new and exciting experiences, and this concert is just the beginning of many more remarkable events to come,” shared Eastwood City general manager Denisse Malong, expressing enthusiasm for the upcoming concert.

