Quezon Avenue lay-by inspected

WATCH: MMDA Acting Chairman, Atty. Don Artes, together with 1-Rider Party-list Representatives Bonifacio Bosita and Rodge Gutierrez, as well as Angkas CEO George Royeca, inspected the motorcycle lay-by under the Quezon Avenue flyover on Friday, 31 May 2024, to ensure its readiness for riders seeking shelter during heavy downpours. | via Analy Labor