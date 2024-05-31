Keeping it real

The complex subject of divorce, which delves into the turbulent seas of broken marriages and the divisive nature of the “D” word, was resurrected anew after the House of Representatives approved Bill No. 9349 or “An Act Reinstituting Absolute Divorce as an Alternative Mode for the Dissolution of Marriage.”

It’s a bit ironic, though, that some of the loudest opponents of divorce are the ones sipping tea in their blissful, picture-perfect marriages. Yes, we are trying to get fashion advice from people who’ve been wearing the same outfit since the 1990s. But times have changed.

When it comes to divorce, we need to cut some slack to those poor souls stuck in marriages comparable to a nightmare on Elm Street than a dream come true. We’re talking about toxic, traumatic, and downright life-threatening situations. In those cases, divorce isn’t just an option — it’s a lifeline, a fresh start, a chance to breathe again.

Let us keep it real — if you’re not the one drowning in a sea of misery and despair, maybe it’s time to let those who are suffering call the shots. After all, they’re the ones living in the war zone. Why don’t we give them the power to choose what’s best for their own sanity and well-being?

Divorce isn’t always rainbows and butterflies. It’s messy, painful, and can feel like walking through a minefield blindfolded. But sometimes, ripping off the Band-Aid is the only way to start healing. Whether we like it or not, staying in a toxic marriage just for the sake of appearances or tradition is like trying to fix a leaky roof with duct tape. It might hold for a while, but it will all come crashing down sooner or later.

For those who prefer to keep their marriage intact no matter what, that’s all right. There is no judgment here. But let’s not slam the door in the faces of those who are knocking, desperately seeking a way out of their hells. They deserve to be given the freedom to choose their path.

How about making divorce accessible to everyone, not just the lucky few who can afford it? Let’s face it: legal proceedings are costly. For many, the financial hurdle is like Mount Everest. So, why not make divorce and annulment more affordable and within reach of those who need it most? It’s about leveling the playing field and ensuring that justice isn’t just a word in the dictionary but a reality for all.

Divorce may not be the perfect solution, but for some, it’s the light at the end of a very dark tunnel. We can be a little kinder, a little more understanding, and a whole lot more supportive of those who are brave enough to choose their path, even if it means walking away from what no longer serves them.

After all, aren’t happiness, peace of mind, and balanced sanity what we’re all striving for in the end?