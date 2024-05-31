Bong Go provides assistance to urban poor in Pasig City

"Patuloy tayong magmalasakit sa kapwa Pilipino."

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go extended assistance to poor and indigent residents in Pasig City as part of his ongoing commitment to uplift marginalized communities on Wednesday, May 29.

In a message, Go emphasized his dedication to serving the underprivileged and commended the local government for its unwavering efforts in addressing the needs of the poor.

Senator Go urged fellow public officials to remain focused on their mission to support those in need, particularly during times of crisis.

"Little acts of kindness can go a long way in improving the lives of our fellow Filipinos," he remarked.

"Ipagpatuloy lang natin ang ating malasakit sa kapwa. Ako po, ang bisyo ko po ay magserbisyo dahil ‘yun ang aking sinumpaang tungkulin sa inyo. Ayaw kong may mga Pilipinong nagugutom," Mr. Malasakit continued.

In partnership with Gary. Sta. Ana, the Malasakit Team of Senator Go gathered 200 indigents at the Barangay Sto. Tomas Hall and provided them with basketballs, shirts, and snacks.

There were also select recipients of shoes.

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries also received financial assistance from the government.

Go has implemented several initiatives in his ongoing efforts to support families with low incomes.

Last year, he launched a feeding program in hospitals with Malasakit Centers, recognizing that many patients and their families often have barely enough for transportation and cannot afford food.

This program has since nourished thousands of patients and their families nationwide.

"Kahit sa munting paraan ko, nagpapalugaw ako sa mga pasyente (at) sa mga watchers… Naghihirap po ‘yan, tulungan po natin sila kahit na sa pamamagitan man lang ng lugaw. In my own personal capacity ay tutulong po ako sa kanila," Go said previously.

"Ito pong palugaw, personal capacity ko ito, tumutulong tayo sa mga pasyente, sa mga kababayan natin. Kung pwede namang ma-institutionalize po ito, may pondo naman po ang gobyerno, itulong n’yo po sa mga kababayan nating mahihirap. (Nagpapakain tayo) para hindi sila maghihirap, wala na silang iisipin muna habang nag-aasikaso sa mga pasyente (at) sa mga watchers," he cited.

Moreover, the Malasakit Centers, spearheaded by Go, offer comprehensive assistance to patients, helping them with their hospital bills.

These centers serve as a one-stop shop for medical and financial aid, significantly reducing the financial burden on indigent patients.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, urged the public to avail of the financial assistance offered by the Malasakit Center located at the Rizal Medical Center in the city, to help cover their hospital bills.

The senator initiated the Malasakit Centers in 2018 and was institutionalized in 2019 under Republic Act No. 11463, which Go principally sponsored and authored.

Currently, 165 centers have helped more or less ten million Filipinos, according to the Department of Health (DOH).

Senator Go's initiatives, such as the feeding program and Malasakit Centers, exemplify his commitment to providing tangible support to the poor.

Through these efforts, he continues to make a meaningful impact on the lives of countless Filipino families, embodying his dedication to public service and the betterment of society.