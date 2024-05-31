Astrolabio faces tough odds

Japan, which has taken the world of boxing by storm, just formally announced the 20 July World Boxing Council bantamweight title showdown between defending champion Junto Nakatani and rugged Filipino challenger Vincent Astrolabio.

The venue is the fabled Ryogoku Kokugikan Sumo Arena in Tokyo with Nakatani making the first defense of the WBC 118-lb belt he had taken away from Mexican Alejandro Santiago by sixth-round knockout last February.

The odds are stacked against Astrolabio, who will be attempting to win a world crown for the second time.

The tall and rangy Nakatani, a lefty, is unbeaten in 27 fights with 20 knockouts.

A three-division world champion, Nakatani is the regarded as the second-best Japanese fighter in the world next to Naoya Inoue.

Astrolabio failed in his bid to win the World Boxing Organization version of the bantamweight title in May last year and lost on points to Jason Moloney of Australia in Stockton, California.

The Davao-based puncher has a 19-4 record with 14 knockouts and is the pride and joy of esteemed trainer Nonoy Neri.