Scents of the garden: Tranquility amid lush nature

Progressing further into the boutique, guests are invited to a personal, memory-evoking journey as they explore the full display of 16 Replica fragrances on a stunning island pedestal. Moreover, a beautifully arranged Replica discovery wall showcases the iconic range, each accompanied by a key visual representing the memory or emotion of the scent. The captivating stories of each fragrance invite lingering moments, reliving significant memories, whether solitary or shared with loved ones.

Meanwhile, opposite the discovery wall lies the home scenting and bath and body wall, a treasure trove of candles, home sprays, shower gels, body lotions and hand creams. Each product is meticulously designed to complement the shopper’s fragrance lifestyle, enhancing living spaces and personal moments with uniquely uplifting scents.

On one side, the home scenting wall offers Replica candles. Made with high-quality mineral waxes and up to 12 percent of perfume concentrate, these candles infuse living or workspaces with a rich, enduring aroma that facilitates a comforting and familiar atmosphere.

Then on the other side, patrons can explore the care and comfort of Replica’s bath and body collection, featuring a luxurious lineup of shower gels, perfume lotions and scented hand creams. Each variant is formulated with high-quality ingredients and finished in Maison Margiela’s iconic stitch packaging. Available in the signature Lazy Sunday Morning, Sailing Day and By The Fireplace scents, these provide an exquisite sensory experience, enveloping the skin in delicate fragrances reminiscent of cherished moments.

Finally, further enriching the reminiscent journey, with every purchase of a 100ml Replica perfume, guests can immortalize their newfound memories with a complimentary photo print-out, elegantly inserted into a specially designed fragrance cotton pouch. Plus, guests have the option to personalize the label of their perfume bottle, adding another layer of unique and fond memories to their overall experience.

The latest Maison Margiela Replica fragrance, From the Garden, evokes the joyful feeling of reconnecting with nature. Exclusively crafted by master perfumer Olivier Cresp and his son Sebastien Cresp, the creation encapsulates a precious bond shared over the years.

From the Garden is available at the Maison Margiela Fragrances Boutique located in Greenbelt 5, Makati City. Embark on a sensory voyage when you visit the new boutique, open Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.