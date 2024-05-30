Paalam refuses to say goodbye

Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Carlo Paalam inched closer to a slot in the Paris Olympics after scoring a split decision over Artur Bazeyan of Armenia in the Round of 16 of the men’s 57-kilogram division of the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament Thursday at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok.

Paalam, 25, only needs two more wins to secure a return to the Summer Games as only three slots are available in his weight division.

The Bukidnon native defeated Shukur Ovezov of Turkmenistan last Tuesday in the Round of 32, exacting revenge in a previous qualifier in Italy last March.

Next up for Paalam is the victor of another much-awaited clash between Jose de los Santos of the Dominican Republic and Lee Cheng-wei of Chinese Taipei.

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo congratulated Paalam on his latest victory.

“Carlo Paalam enters the quarterfinals. Two more wins away from Paris,” Manalo said.

“He will fight again tomorrow evening.”

Meanwhile, Hergie Bacyadan continues her pursuit at one of the four slots in the women’s 75-kg division when she faces Veronika Nakota of Hungary in the Round of 16 on Saturday.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist started her campaign with a unanimous decision over Dunia Martinez of Spain last Monday.