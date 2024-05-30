LATEST

FUTURE-READY

EastWest Ageas Insurance will be launching this year new products for life protection and investments, including critical illness support and environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds through exchange traded funds (ETFs) in the global market. For investors, ESG funds support businesses to mitigate climate change and protect vulnerable groups from its worst effects. EastWest Ageas chief operating officer Rowena Empalmado and chief distribution officer Gregory Martin tell us more. | via Kathryn Jose