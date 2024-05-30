Araw ng Maynila celebrations stretch across weekends leading to 24 June 

Manila Mayor, Dr. Honey Lacuna, said the Tunog Maynila free concert series on 1, 8, 15, and 22 June are scheduled at the Kartilya ng Katipunan beside the city hall.

“We have 12 of the country's top bands who will perform on the four Saturdays of June leading to Araw ng Maynila,” Mayor Lacuna said.

“Every weekend in June in Manila, we will have unforgettable music, food, magic, and memories at the Kartilya ng Katipunan (beside Manila City Hall),” she added.

✅ "LASA MAYNILA," a food bazaar by MERCATO Central every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday in June (4:00 to 11:00 p.m.).

✅ "MUSIKO MAYNILA," a free concert featuring Metro Manila's top marching bands will be on Fridays from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m.

✅ "TALENTADONG MANILEÑO," a talent contest hosted by the BEKSHIES ng Maynila (LGBTQ) will be on Fridays from 6:00 to 10:00 p.m.

✅ "LIGHTS & FIREWORKS SHOW" every Saturday before and after TUNOG MAYNILA.

✅ "ZUMBA MANILA" is a dance competition organized by the Manila SPTA. It will be on Sundays during MOVE MANILA.

The launch of Move Manila was successful despite light rains. Later, we could extend that to Escolta, Binondo, and the Pasig River Esplanade.

For more information, please follow all "SaMA-SAYA sa MAYNILA" and Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) social media accounts:

So don't miss this ultimate festival experience. See you at "SaMA-SAYA sa MAYNILA!"

DR. HONEY LACUNA-PANGAN

Mayor of the City of Manila

Capital City of the Philippines