A Parisian rendezvous before summer ends

Binome Wellness Concepts Inc., the exclusive distributor of Biologique Recherche in the Philippines, formally launches its newest accredited center, the Admiral Spa, with A Summer Rendezvous.

The Parisian-chic wellness center, cocooned inside the Admiral Hotel–M Gallery, draws inspiration from Parisian salons. This tranquil and elegant space pays homage to the birthplace of luxury beauty. It is also now home to bespoke treatments for body and face by cult-favorite French beauty brand, Biologique Recherche. Binome Wellness Concepts’ CEO Gina Bartholomi says, “Biologique Recherche and the Admiral Spa share the same French sensibilities especially when it comes to beauty. It was a fit for both brands that have similar luxury mindsets.”

Bespoke beauty experiences that utilize methodologies and products from Bioloigique distinguish the wellness offerings of Admiral Spa. Treatments are designed and administered based on the needs and concerns of one’s unique Skin Instant.

Unlike other luxury beauty brands or centers, Biologique Recherche anchors every treatment, protocol and recommendation for product use on a thorough, state-of-the-art diagnosis called the Skin Instant. This first step in the Biologique Recherche Methodology uses a unique tool, The Skin Instant Lab, to capture the current state of skin. This would include hydration, water loss, elasticity, pigmentation and sebum production.

“Based on the Skin Instant, we customize the treatments to address the needs of your Skin Instant,” explains Bartholomi. “With Biologique Recherche, no two treatments are ever the same. The same attention to detail and bespoke approach for the face is also applied on our body treatments.” At the Admiral Spa, bespoke treatments for body hands and feet were curated with a discerning clientele in mind. “We wanted to cater to both men and women who are very specific and discerning when it comes to their wellness and skincare choices. This is why we came up with an expansive menu of treatments.”

The Summer Rendezvous at Admiral Spa also saw the introduction of Biologique Recherche’s newest and most immediate response to cutaneous aging, the Masque Caviar Vert. Formulated with Green Caviar, sustainably sourced from Japan’s blue zone in Okinawa, this face mask helps to improve skin texture and tone while lending high moisture protection. Bartholomi expounds, “It has anti-inflammatory properties, which calms and smoothes skin flare-up especially during the warmer months. The Masque Caviar Vert also creates a light film of moisture and protection on skin, which helps to minimize the appearance of fine lines and firm skin — almost instantly!”