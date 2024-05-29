SM Supermalls pays tribute to Super Pinoys!

Hey there, Super Pinoys!
In celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls encourages every Juan to return to their roots and proudly showcase what makes them Pinoy.
Get ready for an epic lineup of activities from 28 May to 12 June that will have you bursting with national pride, fun, and excitement!
Stand proud at the simultaneous Flag Raising Ceremony (28 May and 12 June)
Start your day with the nationwide simultaneous flag-raising ceremony at all SM Supermalls. On 28 May and 12 June, early-bird mall goers, employees, and tenant partners will come together to raise our flag high. It's a powerful moment of unity and pride, and we want YOU to be a part of it!
Dive into a feast of flavors at a Super Pinoy Food Trip (28 May to 12 June)
Foodies, rejoice! A Super Pinoy Food Trip is here to take your taste buds on an unforgettable adventure.
SM Supermalls’ participating tenants are whipping up special Filipino dishes and dining deals. Look out for the Super Pinoy emblem in stores and dive into a flavorful feast that celebrates our rich culinary heritage. From classic adobo to trendy twists on your favorite dishes, it's a food trip you won't want to miss!
Love local at the Super Pinoy Market (28 May to 12 June)
Shop local and support our amazing Pinoy entrepreneurs at the Super Pinoy Market. Discover a treasure trove of proudly Pinoy products, from artisanal crafts to homegrown snacks. It's the perfect place to find unique goodies and more importantly, support local businesses.
Groove to the rhythm of Pinoy beats at the Super Pinoy Music Festival (1 June to 12 June)
Get ready to dance and sing to the beat of Pinoy pride at the Super Pinoy Music Festival! Featuring performances by local artists and the hottest Pinoy pop music, select SM malls will be alive with the sound of celebration from 1 to 12 June. Whether you're into OPM classics or the latest hits, there's something for everyone. Mark your calendars and get ready to dance the night away!
What are you waiting for? Bring your family and friends to SM Supermalls this June for a truly memorable Independence Day celebration. Whether you're here for the food, the music, or the vibrant decor, there'something for everyone. Let's come together and show the world what it means to be a Super Pinoy!
Happy Independence Day, Super Pinoys!
To know more about SM Supermalls’ Independence Day activities, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow @SMSupermalls on social media.