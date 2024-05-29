SM Supermalls pays tribute to Super Pinoys!

Hey there, Super Pinoys!

In celebration of the 126th Philippine Independence Day, SM Supermalls encourages every Juan to return to their roots and proudly showcase what makes them Pinoy.

Get ready for an epic lineup of activities from 28 May to 12 June that will have you bursting with national pride, fun, and excitement!

Stand proud at the simultaneous Flag Raising Ceremony (28 May and 12 June)

Start your day with the nationwide simultaneous flag-raising ceremony at all SM Supermalls. On 28 May and 12 June, early-bird mall goers, employees, and tenant partners will come together to raise our flag high. It's a powerful moment of unity and pride, and we want YOU to be a part of it!