Paalam scores sweet revenge

Carlo Paalam scored a sweet revenge when he defeated Shukur Ovenov of Turkmenistan in the Round of 32 of the men’s 57-kilogram boxing event of the 2nd World Olympic Qualification Tournament at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok late Tuesday.

Paalam’s coach Elmer Pamisa said his triumph no longer came as a surprise as he knew that the 25-year-old puncher from Bukidnon is capable of dominating his foe contrary to what happened in their previous encounter in the first qualifier in Busto Arsizio, Italy.

He said back then, the Olympic silver medalist failed to flaunt his prowess as he was nursing a shoulder injury that he sustained in his previous match against Andrey Bonilla of Mexico.

With that, Paalam bowed to Ovenov that doomed his chances of making a return to the Summer Games that will be held in Paris in July.

But things were different now and Pamisa assured that Paalam is in great shape as he makes his last shot at making it to the Olympics.

“When he was fighting in Italy, Carlo could beat his opponent. It’s just that he had an injury before that match,” Pamisa said following Paalam’s masterful unanimous decision victory.

“His opponent (Ovenov) was no match for Carlo. He played it how we wanted it and his opponent wasn’t able to hit as much as he wanted.”

True enough, Paalam displayed a boxing masterclass against Ovenov with superior boxing IQ that led to crisp and calculated blows as well as airtight defense.

That’s why when the final bell rang, Paalam raised his hands in victory knowing that he was the better fighter in the lopsided contest.

Even Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo was impressed by Paalam’s impressive speed in the bout.

“As expected, Carlo was able to create angles and space to attack using feints and his speed which will be his advantage throughout the tournament,” Manalo said.

But the job isn’t done.

Paalam needs three more wins to join Eumir Marcial, Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas in the Summer Games that starts on 26 July.

Aside from Paalam, only Hergie Bacyadan has a chance to make it to Paris after beating Dunia Martinez of Spain in their women’s 75-kg clash to move to the Round of 16.

Bacyadan will face Veronika Nakota of Hungary for a spot in the quarterfinals on Saturday.