La Union cops nab unemployed drug suspect

LOOK: In an exclusive interview with Police Lt. Col. Fernando Acain Jr., he disclosed a buy-bust operation against a 53-year-old male was executed that led to the latter's arrest on Monday evening, 27 May. The suspect is married, unemployed, and a resident of Bagalangit in Mabini, Batangas, but currently staying in Brgy. Madayegdeg, San Fernando City. The operation resulted in a successful confiscation of approximately 30 grams of suspected shabu with an estimated street value of P204,000, contained in 10 heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets. | via Jasper Dawang