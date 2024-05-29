Guo’s biological mother Chinese?

Contrary to the claim of Bamban, Tarlac Mayor Alice Guo, her biological mother may not be Filipino but rather a Chinese national, Senator Sherwin Gatchalian revealed on Wednesday.

Gatchalian, who together with Senator Risa Hontiveros, is leading the Senate investigation into the raided POGO hub in Tarlac, has determined that Mayor Guo’s birth mother is a Chinese woman named Wenyi Lin.

“So I asked around among those who worked with them, those who rented the warehouse, and the locals there. This person, Wenyi, was introduced as her mother to the people in Valenzuela,” he told reporters in an ambush interview.

“So I assess that this might be Alice Guo’s biological mother. Based on my inquiries and their family business, Wenyi is always present. Consistently, Wenyi is there,” he added.

During the continuation of the Senate hearing last week, senators learned that Guo’s biological parents, Angelito Guo and Amelia Leal were listed as Filipinos on her birth certificate.

Mayor Guo, in an earlier exclusive television interview, claimed she was the love child of her Chinese father and their Filipino help who she said abandoned her after she was born.