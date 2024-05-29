Bong Go cheers on Alas Pilipinas, to support qualified athletes, coaches

As the nation's bet for the Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Challenge Cup crushed the visiting Australian team in the bronze medal match held at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum in Manila City, Senator Christopher "Bong" Go is one with the crowd in waving the Philippine flag and expressing profound pride and gratitude to Team Alas Pilipinas.

Go, who also witnessed the semi-final match yesterday versus Kazakhstan, approached the Filipina spikers right after their win over Australia to personally congratulate the team.

"Congratulations, Alas Pilipinas, and maraming salamat for making our country proud! Full support po ako sa sports at nandito po ako para suportahan po ang Alas Pilipinas. Ang importante, nakita natin na lumalaban po ang ating mga atleta," Go stated, highlighting his commitment to the advancement of Philippine Sports and the welfare of our athletes.

Reflecting on the resilience of the Filipinas, Go remarked, "Ang Pilipino kilalang-kilala po na lumalaban. Kahit na anong laban hindi umuurong ang Pilipino at Pilipina," he added.

Senator Go, in collaboration with the Philippine Sports Commission, expressed intent to provide financial support in the amount of P200,000 to each qualified player and coaching staff of Alas Pilipinas.

The match versus Australia ended with a dominant 25-23, 25-15, 25-7, score card for Alas Pilipinas, giving team Philippines its best finish in the tournament's 63-year history.

Alas Pilipinas showcased formidable skill and teamwork during their unbeaten run in the pool play.

As hosts of the upcoming FIVB Challenger Cup in July, the Philippines automatically qualifies for the tournament, providing an additional platform for the team to display their athletic prowess on an international stage.

The senator, who chairs the Committee on Sports and is an athlete himself, emphasized the importance of sports in promoting health and guiding the youth towards the right path, urging them to "get into sports stay away from drugs to keep us healthy and fit."

"Full support po ako sa ating Philippine Sports Commission, sa mga National Sports Associations, sa Philippine Olympic Committee, at sa lahat ng mga atleta. Bukas po ang aking opisina para sa inyong lahat. Sa abot ng aking makakaya isinusulong ko talaga ang sports development sa bansa," he declared.

Meanwhile, Go also expressed pride in the contingent of Filipino athletes preparing for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

He is currently advocating for additional financial support for those who will represent the country in the upcoming competitions in France.

"Good luck sa ating mga Olympians. I think dose po ngayon ang sasabak. Sina (EJ) Obiena, sina (Carlos) Yulo at iba pa. Good luck po sa inyo. Nandito lang po ako na sumusuporta po sa ating atleta. Laban tayo, pusong Pinoy," he said.

He concluded with a call to the nation to support its athletes, who carry the honor and the flag of the country in their competitions.

"Suportahan po natin ang ating mga atleta. Bitbit po nila ang karangalan, bitbit po nila ang bandila natin. Good luck sa ating mga Filipino athletes. Lahat ng laban natin ay ialay natin para sa Pilipino at para sa bayan," urged Go.

Go has consistently demonstrated his commitment to supporting sports initiatives that benefit student-athletes, fostering empowered youth who can further contribute to nation-building.

He authored and co-sponsored Republic Act No. 11470, establishing the National Academy of Sports (NAS) in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac.

This pioneering institution integrates secondary education with a specialized sports curriculum, providing a unique platform for student-athletes to excel academically and athletically.

Moreover, Go filed and principally sponsored Senate Bill No. 2514, the proposed Philippine National Games (PNG) Act.

This legislation aims to institutionalize a comprehensive framework for a national sports program, merging grassroots sports promotion with the broader agenda of national sports development. The measure passed its third and final reading in the Senate on 20 May.