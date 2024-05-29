The Peninsula Manila takes immense pleasure in hosting Toru Ariyoshi and Keisuke Yamamoto of Kyoto’s Bee’s Knees — No. 44 on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for 2023 list — who will be taking over The Bar for a night of unparalleled mixology magic on 31 May, from 8 p.m. to 12 midnight.

This is second phase of The Bar’s year-round series of bar takeovers that started with Hong Kong’s Mizunara: The Library in February of this year.

This is an exclusive chance to celebrate with Asia’s finest in the heart of Manila.

For inquires on the Bee’s Knees Pop-up at The Bar, please call The Peninsula Manila at +63 2 8887 2888 (ext. 6694 for Restaurant Reservations and 6740 for The Bar), or visit peninsula.com/manila.