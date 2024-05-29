LATEST

AFP'S MANDATE

WATCH: Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson Col. Margareth Francel Padilla on Wednesday gave an update on the relevant accomplishments of the military organization, including the regular monitoring and maritime operations within the West Philippine Sea (WPS), ensuring the safety and security of the country's maritime domains. "The AFP's presence in the area underscores our dedication to protecting the Philippines' exclusive economic zones and upholding international law,” Padilla said. #DailyTribune