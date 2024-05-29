Have you ever wondered how long it really takes to form a “first” impression?

According to a study by the University of York based on 126 university students, it takes only 33 to 100 milliseconds to form a first impression. Yes, it takes only a fraction of a second for our brains to create that first impression that will arrive at a conclusion of one’s character.

There are some factors that contribute to this impression, including the way a person chooses his or her hairstyle, or their choice of colors for their outfit. Yes, our brains judge insanely fast! (So make sure you are always prepared.)

Speaking of “firsts,” I recently came across an article that asked people if they ever forgot their “first” love. Surprisingly, the answers were predominantly “no.” Men, when they fall in love the first time, tend to be selfless and unconditional, while women tend to be clingy and very emotional. And it is always the “first” that leaves a lasting memory — whether a good or traumatizing one!

They say it is always the first that is unforgettable. Well, in the case of the first typhoon to hit the country this year, typhoon “Aghon” definitely made sure its impression would last after leaving some areas in a state of calamity — definitely not a good first this time.

In fact, it is definitely not done yet since some of the places it visited are still recuperating from the mess and some people are still grieving over the loss of their loved ones and the loss of their livelihood. This first meeting was a bit harsh and aggressive, for the very first typhoon of the year.

Lessons from the first typhoon, the first act of kindness, the first love, and the first impression will always be relevant in today’s world.

The agricultural damage caused by typhoon “Aghon” was reported to be P11.83 million as announced by the Department of Agriculture, which is still expected to increase as soon as the reports from the Visayas start to come in. Crop losses by volume are high, affecting farmers and, of course, consumers. And this does not include the 90-percent crop damage to rice, according to the agriculture department.

“Aghon” really made a grand entrance. In fact, it had a huge scope which began with its initial landfall in Quezon province. This was felt by the people at the ports who were stranded, particularly in Balanacan and Lucena. In fact, the strong winds entered the ports and left the buildings all wet.

In the ports in Bicol, some passengers were moved from the Tabaco and Pio Duran ports to a TESDA building nearby. “Aghon” left the Philippine Port Authority’s passenger terminal buildings with more than 7,000 stranded passengers, the highest number of stranded passengers this year. Quite an introduction by typhoon “Aghon.”

But this act of nature did not hinder the acts of kindness by the people stranded by “Aghon.” In Luzon, the Batangas, Calapan, Palawan, Quezon, Bicol and Manila Ports provided #PPAlugaw to the stranded passengers who had to stay overnight as the Philippine Coast Guard issued a “No Sail Zone Policy” for the safety of the passengers. The same at the ports of Guimaras, Agusan, and Surigao where all trips were canceled. Acts of kindness are contagious; in return, passengers followed the safety protocols and understood that there was really nothing that could be done when nature is at work.

Stories of “first” time passengers at Manila North Port included a mother who was stranded going to Iloilo to attend the graduation of her son; a young man who lost his father in Dumaguete and was grieving while waiting for his trip; a family going home to Davao as they had finished their rental term in Manila and were stranded with their children at the port. These were just some of the stories of the people affected by the first typhoon.

Lessons from the first typhoon, the first act of kindness, the first love, and the first impression will always be relevant in today’s world. Sometimes the world is just waiting for you to interact with it. A smile, an instant connection, extend yourself helping others, after all what is the worst that can happen? Be the first to apologize after a fight, be the first to give a compliment, be the first to help people in need. You will be surprised at how the world responds.

So be the first to show your humanity in order for others to show you theirs; give other people a chance to be your “first” (friend, family, mentor, brother, guardian, parent, etc.); the benefits of kindness are not only on the receiving end, but also on the giver’s end.

Be first. After all, we are all in the same boat! What goes around, comes around.