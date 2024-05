VIDEOS

Typhoon Aghon's aftermath

WATCH: Residents clean their homes covered in mud in Barangay Market View, Lucena City on Monday, 27 May 2024, following Typhoon Aghon's onslaught in Quezon province. Lucena City was placed in a state of calamity due to the damage left by Typhoon Aghon. | via John Louie Abrina