VIDEOS

Sign the bill now, says lawmaker

LOOK: Stakeholders in the agricultural sector, including AGAP Partylist Representative and hog raiser Nicanor Briones, urged President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to immediately sign into law the Anti-Agricultural Economic Sabotage Act following its ratification last 22 May by both Houses of Congress. The measure is deemed a protection of the State from tax evaders and non-payers of duties, which will also ensure the well-being of the country’s agricultural producers, consumers, and the whole economy. | via Raffy Ayeng