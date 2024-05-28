NewJeans releases ‘How Sweet’ single

NewJeans has unveiled the performance video of its new track “How Sweet” which will be featured in the global Coke Studio 2024, the music platform of Coca Cola.

“We’re excited to share our latest track, ‘How Sweet,’ for our dedicated fans. This partnership with Coke Studio embodies our shared belief in the power of music to connect people worldwide. We’re thrilled to be part of this year’s lineup and to engage with fans from all around the globe through such a unique platform,” said NewJeans in a statement.

“We are honored to welcome back NewJeans to this year’s Coke Studio lineup. Their authentic and unifying music aligns perfectly with our vision of fostering community through the universal language of music, showcased in their latest song ‘How Sweet.’ Together, we’re excited to celebrate this iconic group’s fandom by offering intimate and exciting experiences for their dedicated fans,” Islam ElDessouky, global head of creative strategy and content for Coca-Cola Trademark, said.

Follow the official Coke Studio global channel for the artist lineup. Exciting developments are on the horizon for Coke Studio in select markets within the ASEAN and South Pacific region including the Philippines, which is now on its Season 8, promising to bring fresh, dynamic musical experiences.