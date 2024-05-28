Guv pledges support for Pampanga museum

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda has pledged financial support for the completion and full operation of the Santungan ning Kulturang Kapampangan in Barangay Sto. Niño.

The commitment was made following a presentation by Engr. Ferdinand Caylao, president of the Foundation for Lingap Kapampangan Inc. (FLKI), and Sonia Sotto, a member of FLKI representing Tess Laus, former president now serving as treasurer.

The presentation, held at the Capitol, outlined the current status and requirements of the museum building.

Caylao expressed gratitude for Gov. Delta’s personal commitment to assist the foundation, emphasizing the significance of preserving and enriching the heritage, culture and history of the Kapampangan people.

He highlighted the necessity for additional manpower, particularly the need for a curator to oversee the protection of the museum’s diverse artifacts and memorabilia, ensuring their security on a 24/7 basis.