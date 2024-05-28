Bacyadan keeps Olympic bid alive

Hergie Bacyadan passed her first acid test Monday after getting past Dunia Martinez of Spain in their women’s 75-kilogram clash to move into the Round of 16 of the 2nd World Qualification Tournament at the Indoor Arena Huamark in Bangkok.

Bacyadan’s 5-0 win was a morale-booster for the Philippine boxing team after Criztian Pitt Laurente and 2016 Rio de Janeiro boxer Rogen Ladon got eliminated early in the men’s 63.5-kg and 51-kg divisions, respectively, over the weekend.

Both boxers lost in the Round of 64 with Laurente losing 0-5 to Bazarbay Uulu Mukhammedsabyr of Kazakhstan while Ladon absorbing a 1-4 loss to Spanish entry Rafael Lozano Serrano Jr.

Association of Boxing Alliances of the Philippines secretary general Marcus Manalo said Bacyadan showed maturity in this match.

“Hergie moved better and set up her attacks better compared to her last tournament,” Manalo said.

With four Olympics slots at stake in her weight category, Bacyadan needs to win her next two matches to join Olympians Aira Villegas, Tokyo Olympics silver medalist Nesthy Petecio and Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Eumir Marcial.

Up next for Bacyadan is Veronica Nakota of Hungary on 2 June.

Meanwhile, Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam is fighting Shukur Ovezov of Turkmenistan in the men’s 57-kg division as of press time.

Paalam has a score to settle with Ovezov after the 25-year-old Bukidnon native walked away from their match last March at the 1st World Qualification Tournament in Busto Arsizio, Italy due to a shoulder injury he sustained in the previous fight against Andrey Bonilla of Mexico.