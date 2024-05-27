Jessica Soho honored at the Global Filipino Icon Awards

Jessica Soho adds another feather to her cap after being honored with the Icon of Media Excellence Award at the Global Filipino Icon Awards held last 17 May at Dusit Thani Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Now on its fourth year, the Global Filipino Icon Awards recognizes individuals and organizations that have excelled in their respective fields, raising the Philippine flag on the global stage. The event is organized by The Global Filipino Magazine, a prominent publication based in Dubai and is known as the fastest growing Filipino magazine in the Middle East.

In her acceptance speech, the Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho host lauded all the Overseas Filipino Workers who have been sacrificing so much to provide for their families in the Philippines.