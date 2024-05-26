Eco-friendly nail care brand from Seoul

Bandi, an international nail care brand, takes pride in its premium-class products that are recognized in 15 countries around the world.

Founded in 2008 in Seoul, South Korea, Bandi is committed to creating eco-friendly nail polish formulas that are safe for the health and the environment. With the belief that beauty and sustainability go hand-in-hand, Bandi products are carefully formulated with natural and organic ingredients, and free from harmful chemicals. Not to mention, these products are safe for sensitive skin, children, breastfeeding and expecting mothers.

What started as a small brand grew to become a full-service company with its own research and development center, production facilities, academy, and beauty salons. Its commitment to sustainability has helped it gain 60 percent market share in Korea and 25 percent in Southeast Asia.

Whether you’re a professional nail technician or someone who loves to do their own nails at home, Bandi has a wide range of products that will suit your needs — from nail polishes and treatments to tools and accessories.

From its 10,000 nail polish shades, three of its best-selling collections are now available in the Philippines. First is the Peony Soap, composed of the shades Sage Soap, Beige Soap, Pinky Soap, Lilac Soap, Custard Soap, Peony Soap, Plum Soap and Wind Soap.

The Fioretto Collection, meanwhile, has several hues including Greyish Purple, Grey, Jade, Pink, Teddy Brown, Beige Pink and Gold Peach.

Lastly, the Spring de Arte Collection highlights a blend of pastel and glitter shades that are perfect for the spring season.

Aside from nail application, Bandi is known for its after-care treatment. Its revolutionary multi-nutrient serum repairs and revitalizes damaged nails, even after gel nail treatments. It can be conveniently applied over nail polish and is a must-have for daily use.

Bandi is available in nail salons nationwide.