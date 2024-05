VIDEOS

THE GRAND QUEENS

At the City of Firsts, reigning and former Binibining Pilipinas titleholders graced the Grand Santacruzan on Friday, 24 May 2024, inside Gateway Mall 2. Binibining Pilipinas Intercontinental 2022 Gabrielle Basiano, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 (2nd runner-up) Atasha Reign Parani, Binibining Pilipinas 2023 (1st runner-up) Katrina Anne Johnson, Miss Globe 2023 (2nd runner-up) Anna Lakrini, Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, and Binibining Pilipinas International 2001 Maricar Tolosa participated in the event to honor the Virgin Mary. | via Kim Sancha