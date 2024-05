LATEST

GRAND SANTACRUZAN

Wearing their stunning ternos in honor of the Blessed Virgin Mary, the 40 official candidates of Binibining Pilipinas 2024 participated in the Grand Santacruzan. The colorful procession, featuring religio-historical representations of Mary, inside Gateway Mall 2, impressed both the faithful and spectators alike. #BinibiningPilipinas #BinibiningPilipinas2024 Video by Kim Sancha