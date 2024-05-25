VIDEOS

Gibo slams China's 'rubbish irresponsible' threat

WATCH: Defense Secretary Gilberto “Gibo” Teodoro Jr. said China’s new detention policy against foreigners violating its entry and exit regulations in the South China Sea (SCS) can be a “provocation.” Teodoro also called China’s trespassing rule a “rubbish and irresponsible” threat. He criticized China’s 'paranoia' in claiming almost the entire South China Sea, which encroaches on the West Philippine Sea and the exclusive rights of other claimants in the region, leading it to spread "disinformation and maligned information". | via Lade Kabagani