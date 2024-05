VIDEOS

BE KIND

Newly crowned Miss Universe Philippines 2024, Chelsea Manalo, addressed the press on Friday, 24 May 2024, at the Belmont Hotel. Manalo, a 24-year-old Filipino-American model born to an American father and a Filipino mother in Meycauayan, Bulacan, is the first Black Filipino candidate to represent the country in the 73rd Miss Universe pageant, set to be held in Mexico later this year. |via Kim Sancha