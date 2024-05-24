The contrast of classics

The idea that the villa is at the forefront of the series of images and videos subverts the expected focus. This further conveys Bellotti’s play with dualities, exploring the contrast of classic with unexpected and idiosyncratic elements, resulting in a modern twist on Bally’s signatures. The campaign portrays the art of leather in considered Plume loafers, handmade Scribe brogues, and Glendale flats, as well as hero bags of the season such as the Belle and Ollam.

There is a recurring intimacy to the composition, a visual language Bellotti speaks with ease, inviting the viewer to experience the core values of Bally: craft, heritage, innovation, and excellence. Despite its grandeur, the campaign setting is sympathetically pared back in order to let the collection itself — a plethora of clever tailoring, beautifully made essentials, and minimal accessories

— provide the nuance. The culmination is an elevation of the everyday, with timeless pieces reimagined as contemporary cornerstones of a 21st-century wardrobe.