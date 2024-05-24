VIDEOS

Modern Phl Navy @ 126

Navy Flag Officer in Command Toribio Adaci Jr., AFP Chief of Staff General Romeo Brawner Jr., and Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. grace the commemoration of Philippine Navy's 126th founding anniversary on Friday, 24 May 2024, here at the PN headquarters in Manila. Anchored on the theme “PN @ 126: Toward a Modern Naval Force Capable of Securing the State and Contributing to Regional Peace", this year’s anniversary highlights the Navy’s forward-looking vision and strategic direction towards modernization and enhanced capabilities, ensuring its goal of becoming a more vital and responsive force in national defense and regional stability. | via Lade Kabagani