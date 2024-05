LATEST

COFFEE FARMER GROUPS RECEIVE AWARDS

The Department of Agriculture and Nestlé Philippines celebrated today, 24 May 202, in Bukidnon the National Farmers and Fisherfolk Month by presenting awards of recognition to 25 coffee farmer groups from coffee-producing areas of Northern Mindanao and Davao region. The farmer awardees are the first beneficiaries of fertilizer support from DA and Nestlé Philippines joint Mindanao Robusta Coffee Project. | via VA Angeles