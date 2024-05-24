Chomp Chomp: Composting made more fun by Filipino YouTube series

Mondelēz International, in collaboration with the locally-made animated YouTube series "Miming and Friends," continues its commitment to promoting Sustainable Snacking and waste management practices.

With the launch of Episode 3 supported by the Company and Save Philippine Seas, the animated characters in the mini-series aim to make composting fun and understandable for kids and their families.

"Miming and Friends" is the creation of husband-and-wife tandem: Ramon del Prado and Meryll Yan, who are based in Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental. Now in its third episode, the mini-series aims to educate children and families about the importance of biodegradable waste management and composting.

The series was first launched in 2021 and is in support of the Extended Producers’ Responsibility (EPR) Law, which obliges companies to collect and divert their plastic waste to avoid them being marine litter. This is an area where Mondelēz International has made great strides in its efforts by pledging to collect and divert 100% of its post-consumer plastic packaging starting 2023 and beyond.

Building on the success of previous episodes focusing on waste segregation and plastic recycling, the latest installment of "Miming and Friends" delves into the significance of proper handling of biodegradable waste. Led by Cat-Fish Miming, flying lizard Buboy, and Unicorn Anacorn, the series creatively explores how individuals can make a positive impact on the environment by composting organic materials.

The cast of characters are joined by other animal friends who help them on their journey of self-discovery. There’s Darling the Dugong who imparts knowledge on waste segregation; Aling Ermi the Hermit Crab who teaches plastic recycling; and featured on the third episode is Basilyo the Bacteria, who sings about chomping his way to turn biodegradable waste into compost.

"At Mondelēz International we are committed to empowering people to snack right, not only by offering delicious products but also by promoting Sustainable Snacking," says Caitlin Punzalan, Corporate and Government Affairs Lead of Mondelēz International in the Philippines.

"Through our partnership with 'Miming and Friends,' we aim to instill environmental consciousness in children and families, encouraging them to play an active role in waste management even at an early age. We are leveraging on the medium of Youtube to make sure anyone can access it, wherever they are located. Environmental protection is on all of us, and we want to make this available and understandable for all.”

Creatively promoting sustainability

The collaboration between Mondelēz International and "Miming and Friends" underscores a shared vision of fostering a future where people and the planet thrive.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Mondelēz International and 'Miming and Friends' in creating educational content that empowers children to become stewards of the environment," says Anna Oposa, Chief Mermaid and Executive Director of Save Philippine Seas (SPS). This is a non-profit organization that aims to conserve coastal and marine resources by empowering seatizens for collective action and behavior change. "By teaching children about composting and biodegradable waste management early on, we are laying the foundation for a more sustainable future,” adds Oposa.

The third episode of "Miming and Friends" not only entertains with a catchy song, but also educates, delivering valuable lessons on responsible waste management in a fun and engaging manner. As Mondelēz International and its partners strive towards strengthening the circular economy of plastic in the Philippines, initiatives like "Miming and Friends" help play a crucial role in shaping a more sustainable society.