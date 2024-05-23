Sunproof your skin

To protect your skin from UV rays and help mitigate sun damage, dermatologists recommend to always use sunscreen.

Diminish the effects of photo-aging with Nuxe’s sun range, offering reinforced anti-aging properties and maximizing protection at the cellular level.

The Nuxe’s sun range is recognized for its effective broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, preserving the integrity of your skin’s cell structures, collagen, and elastin with a 100 percent natural-origin antioxidant duo consisting of rice and rosemary extracts. The patented sunscreen system, exclusive to Nuxe, combines two esters and three organic sunscreens, delivering twice the UVA protection to help prevent damage from UVA rays.

To reduce the impact on the aquatic ecosystem, the sun range protection products contain three organic sunscreens per formula, rigorously selected and gone through four complementary tests on free-water algae, marine-water algae, a bacterium, and corals. The formulas do not contain controversial sunscreens, such as octocrylene, oxybenzone, and homosalate, to limit the impact on the marine environment. Additionally, these products are water-resistant, reducing the dispersion of sunscreens when swimming. Its textures are non-sticky, leaves no white marks, and diffuse a delectable harmony of Sweet Orange, Tiare, and Vanilla.