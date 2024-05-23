Sunproof your skin
To protect your skin from UV rays and help mitigate sun damage, dermatologists recommend to always use sunscreen.
Diminish the effects of photo-aging with Nuxe’s sun range, offering reinforced anti-aging properties and maximizing protection at the cellular level.
The Nuxe’s sun range is recognized for its effective broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection, preserving the integrity of your skin’s cell structures, collagen, and elastin with a 100 percent natural-origin antioxidant duo consisting of rice and rosemary extracts. The patented sunscreen system, exclusive to Nuxe, combines two esters and three organic sunscreens, delivering twice the UVA protection to help prevent damage from UVA rays.
To reduce the impact on the aquatic ecosystem, the sun range protection products contain three organic sunscreens per formula, rigorously selected and gone through four complementary tests on free-water algae, marine-water algae, a bacterium, and corals. The formulas do not contain controversial sunscreens, such as octocrylene, oxybenzone, and homosalate, to limit the impact on the marine environment. Additionally, these products are water-resistant, reducing the dispersion of sunscreens when swimming. Its textures are non-sticky, leaves no white marks, and diffuse a delectable harmony of Sweet Orange, Tiare, and Vanilla.
The new Nuxe melting sun lotion 150ml and Nuxe delicious sun spray 150ml come with SPF 50 and both feature an exclusive patented filtering complex, offering wide-spectrum UVA/UVB protection and doubled effectiveness against UVA rays, effectively preventing premature photo-aging of the skin.
Nuxe melting sun lotion’s moisturizing, melting texture effortlessly glides onto your skin without leaving any traces behind, for a truly comforting and smooth sensation. Alternatively, Nuxe delicious sun spray’s ultra-light texture moisturizes your skin and is immediately absorbed, providing a bare-skin feeling. The spray also comes with an innovative on/off pump system, eliminating the risk of losing the cap outdoors and ensuring it is secured in bags during travel.
The Nuxe light sun fluid is equipped with SPF50 and designed to protect your skin from photo-aging while maintaining an ultra-light texture that leaves no white streaks. Enriched with water hyacinth extract, it deeply hydrates the skin and strengthens its natural barrier. It also offers broad-spectrum UVA/UVB protection to prevent hyperpigmentation and keep your skin tone even.
What differentiates it from the rest of the Nuxe’s sun range is its vegan formula, which includes natural extracts of rice, rosemary, and tocopherol, a pure form of vitamin E, which helps moisturize and protect the skin from free radicals.