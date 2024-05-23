Makati sting ops yield P340K drugs

Operatives from the Makati City police reported on Thursday the arrest of two high-value individuals in a buy-bust operation conducted on Magsaysay Street, Barangay Guadalupe Nuevo last Wednesday.

Police identified the suspects as alias Jimmy and alias Tonyang, who were apprehended by personnel from the Station Drug Enforcement Unit of the Makati City police station.

Reports said that an undercover officer posing as a buyer transacted with the suspects and purchased a plastic bag containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu and following the transaction, the police arrested both individuals.

Meantime, the seized suspected shabu weighed approximately 50 grams and has an estimated street value of P340,200.