DEMOLITION JOB

WATCH: Young and adult residents demolished the abandoned Sinag sa Sais Community Center in Barangay 866, Manila, on Thursday, 23 May 2024. They claimed to have been granted permission for the demolition. The said Community Center was abandoned since it is near the Philippine National Railways train track. According to the PNR, the said structure was one of 26 affected institutional and community facilities affected by the resettlement plan, under the South Commuter Railway Project - Tranche 1. | via KING RODRIGUEZ