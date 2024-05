LATEST

SENATE IS MOVING ON

Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero said the chamber is moving forward after the change of leadership. “Yesterday was better than the other day. Today, I hope will be better than yesterday. And I hope, henceforth, it will be headed in that direction. Syempre, hindi ka makaka-move on kapag wala kang pinagdaanan,” Escudero said. | via Lade Kabagani