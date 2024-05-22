LATEST

REINA DE LA PAZ

Miss CosmoWorld 2022 Meiji Cruz is this year's Queen of Peace, dressed in white and holding a white dove. Santacruzan marks the culmination of a month-long celebration, steeped in religio-historical significance, honoring the search for the Holy Cross. The event is presented by the Provincial Government of Sorsogon under the leadership of Governor Edwin “Boboy” B. Hamor on Sunday evening, 19 May, from Sorsogon Sports Arena to Sorsogon Provincial Gymnasium. | via Kim Sancha #DailyTribune #GrandSantacruzan2024 #BeautifulSorsogon #UnaAnSorsoganon