On his 42nd year in show business

Martin Nievera renewed his contract with ABS-CBN, his home for 37 years, on Sunday, 19 May.

“I was Kapamilya when we used to call this the ‘Sarimanok’ station. Before the word was ever used, I was already Kapamilya. You had me at hello. Just like finding the right girl in your life, I found my right home. There’s no place else to go but home,” he said.

He also acknowledged the people behind his success throughout his 42 years in the showbiz industry.

“I am a product of many great writers, amazing directors and people who believe in me. I take no credit for being up here on stage. I represent a great amount of talent that you don’t see. So, for me to sign — this is my way of thanking them and glorifying their talents through me,” he expressed.

As for future projects, he shared that he wants to collaborate with the new generation of artists, noting how he wants to sit back, listen and learn from them. He is set to return to the Big Dome for his 42nd anniversary concert and is also gearing up for “ASAP Natin ‘To” in California.

ABS-CBN executives who were in attendance at the contract signing were chairman Mark Lopez, president and CEO Carlo Katigbak, COO Cory Vidanes and CFO Rick Tan Jr. Also present were Erik Santos, Darren Espanto, KZ Tandingan and Bamboo, who performed Martin’s greatest hits.

Bianca Gonzales and Robi Domingo also served as the hosts of his grand contract signing.

Dubbed as the Concert King of the Philippines, he has contributed greatly to Philippine Pop Culture by headlining various sold-out local and international concerts and being the

multi-awarded singer-songwriter behind timeless OPM hits like “Say That You Love Me,” “Ikaw Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” “Maging Sino Ka Man” and many more. He is also one of the original hosts of the longest-running musical variety show “ASAP,” in which he coined back in 1995.

